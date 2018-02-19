Rebecca Smith

Shares in Merlin Entertainments were sent higher after the entertainment giant revealed activist hedge fund ValueAct had taken a large stake in the firm.

ValueAct now becomes the third largest shareholder in the Legoland and Madame Tussauds owner after acquiring a 5.4 per cent stake, with Merlin shares up more than four per cent at the time of writing, to 356.30p.

The US investor has previously pushed for management changes at firms including Rolls-Royce. In 2016, Rolls-Royce agreed to give ValueAct a board seat.

A spokesperson for Merlin said: "We maintain strong relationships with all of our major shareholders. As a matter of course, we do not comment on specific investor dialogue."

Merlin shares have been on something of a rollercoaster ride in recent months, sending the company crashing out of the FTSE 100 in November, along with ConvaTec and Babcock International.

AJ Bell said at the time that Merlin had "lost some of its magic" with an October update effectively sealing its fate "as far as FTSE 100 membership was concerned".

While the company bounced back well from the hit to customer visits to Alton Towers after the tragic accident on the Smiler rollercoaster caused a number of injuries in summer 2015, AJ Bell had said terror attack jitters had taken their toll.

In its October update, Merlin said it would reallocate capital investment to "address the ongoing volatile market environment and underlying cost pressures", by reducing existing estate spending by £100m over 2018 to 2021.

It is due to report preliminary results for 2017 on 1 March.

