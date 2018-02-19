Oliver Gill

Millions of Britons are at risk of being duped out of retirement savings by some of the most obvious scams, according to research released today.

To test people's understanding, the Pensions and Lifetime Savings Association (PLSA) provided thousands of members of the public a selection of scenarios that might be pension scams.

Almost a third of UK adults (29 per cent) were conned by the simplest of tricks, the PLSA found.

Meanwhile, eight in 10 people (79 per cent) felt there needed to the stricter rules and checks to ensure pension pots are kept safe.

“Today’s research shows that consumers struggle to identify pension’s scams and are keen to see stronger checks," said PLSA policy lead James Walsh.

"As an industry, we need to step up to this challenge and the government’s recent commitment to tabling an amendment to the Financial Guidance and Claims Bill to introduce a ban on pension cold-calling is a step in the right direction."

Walsh continued: "However, pension scams come in all shapes and sizes as scammers become increasingly sophisticated. Whilst the government’s ban on cold calling is welcome it is only part of the solution."

Read more: British Steel pension mis-selling scandal "more serious" than PPI

£200m

The findings come as a surge in cybercriminals targeting retirement savings was reported earlier today.

Savers are being tricked out of £500,000 every day, an investigation found.

Fraudsters see pensioners, who have greater control over retirement savings following the introduction of pension freedoms in the UK, as lucrative targets.

Almost £200m has been stolen by investment scammers, The Times found. In some cases, individual amounts lost were more than £250,000.

“Sadly, this is a problem that won't just go away," said Darren Philp, a policy director at the People's Pension. "Stronger safeguards to help protect people from scammers are crucial, and the suggestion of an authorised list for pension transfers would be a major step forward in stopping the scammers in their tracks."

Read more: The answer to a greying population? State pension age hiked to 70 in Japan