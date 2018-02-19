Great Ormond Street reconsidering decision to return Presidents Club money

Alys Key

Great Ormond Street Hospital has confirmed it will reconsider its decision to return funds raised at a men-only event which was hit with allegations that guests groped hostesses.

The Presidents Club raised £530,000 for the hospital over three separate events. But it was not a recipient of any money raised at the most recent dinner, when a Financial Times investigation exposed inappropriate behaviour.

The trust had initially said it would return any funds raised by the club, but Sky News reported that some trustees are thought to have opposed this decision.

Today it emerged that trustees will now re-examine the decision in March.

In a statement released today, a spokesperson for Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity said: “Guiding all our thinking is our aim to maximise the support to the hospital and the families it cares for.

"We can confirm that we are in discussions with the Charity Commission and are scheduled to meet them later this week.

"Following this meeting and taking into account the latest developments with the Presidents Club Charitable Trust and feedback from our supporters, we will consider our position at our March Trustee meeting.”

Offers to raise alternative funds have come from several quarters, including City grandee Helena Morrissey, who has revealed plans for a Presidents Club rival event.