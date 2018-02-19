Lynsey Barber

Uber has dropped its opposition to Transport for London's (TfL) plans to introduce English language tests for drivers after the regulator quietly made changes to the proposed exam.

The ride-hailing startup has dropped an appeal in the long-running case in which the High Court last year ruled drivers would have to pass an English exam.

Plans to introduce the test were pushed back to July this year after Uber said it would challenge the decision.

Now, that challenge has been dropped, City A.M. can exclusively reveal, in the latest indication of concessions being between the tech company and regulators as Uber seeks a renewal of its licence to operate.

TfL told drivers last week that it would make the test "more relevant to the role" with "bespoke material with language and vocabulary that directly relates to the role and responsibilities of a private hire driver".

The original test had included asking drivers to write shorts essays about life on Mars and river pollution, subjects Uber had argued were unrelated to the job.

“This is a welcome announcement from TfL. We support raising standards and believe that a new test focused on situations drivers may encounter makes a lot more sense. This means we will no longer pursue our legal appeal,” said an Uber spokesperson.

The under pressure startup has struck a more conciliatory note since TfL said late last year that it would not renew Uber's licence in the capital. It can continue to operate while an appeal takes place.

The change also comes under the new leadership of Dara Khosrowshahi, who replaced founder Travis Kalanick and has since taken a less combative approach.

Last week Uber introduced a raft of new measures, including 24/7 phone support for riders and drivers. In the same legal tussle over English tests, the High Court had ruled against TfL's plans to force Uber to have customer service call centres.