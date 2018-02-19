Alys Key

Shares in Dart Group, the owner of Jet2 holidays, climbed over 16 per cent today after the group upgraded its expectations for the year.

The company updated the market this morning, saying its underlying profit before taxation was now expected to be materially ahead of market expectations.

This came on the back of an improved pricing position in Dart's leisure travel business, compared to heavy discounting the previous year.

Shares rocketed in early trading and by lunchtime were up 16.2 per cent at 754.5p.

The group will report results for the year to 31 March 2018 in July.

Analysts at Canaccord Genuity responded to this morning's news by upping their expectations for Dart's underlying profit before tax to £113.9m for the year, up 20 per cent from a previous estimate of £94.8m.

Meanwhile Gerald Khoo at Liberum said that the positive update could signal good news for other airlines such as Easyjet, but ultimately any read-across was tempered by Dart's "record of conservative guidance and its smaller size and tighter UK geographic concentration".

