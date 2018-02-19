Catherine Neilan

It was hardly what you'd call a vintage interview - but at least we haven't had to endure any further mental images to go alongside the Prime Minister running through a field of wheat. Neither was there a gotcha moment like that her predecessor suffered.

But Theresa May's appearance on This Morning - which began 20 minutes late - still yielded a few excruciating exchanges.

She was there in theory to trail her big speech in Derbyshire today, where she will launch a review of higher education that will include looking at ways to tackle spiralling fees and student debt. But much of the conversation focused elsewhere.

Given an easy way to praise her hosts, May failed to convincingly back the ITV show's anti-bullying campaign, offering a mealy-mouthed "well done" half way through her response.

But she was more emphatic when Philip Schofield asked: "Are you enjoying this job?", saying simply: "Yes".

Schofield wasn't convinced though - asking: "Really?"

But she said: "Throughout my life whenever I've taken jobs on, I've never thought it's going to be like this or like that. I just get on and do it."

He went on: "When you see the words 'beleaguered', 'hanging on by a thread', 'loss of power', don't you spend a lot of your time instead of looking forward, looking behind you to see who's about to stab you in the back?"

Asked if she could cling on to her job, she said: "Yes. I'm doing a job and I'm going to jolly well get on and do it."

Co-host Holly Willoughby asked how much down time the Prime Minister gets.

"I never get to the end of a boxset," May admitted. "It's a job where you're always thinking about it. And obviously anything can happen at any point that means you really have to be involved, but I enjoy things like cooking and walking".

Schofield followed up by asking if she ever has a chance to "kick your shoes off and order a takeaway", May did not respond.

However, she did make some points about mental health among school children and the need to improve training and support for teachers, as well as reiterating her point that it's time to "break this old fashioned attitude that there’s only one way through in education​".

Asked if someone could be Prime Minister without having been to university, she was quick to point to Brixton- born John Major as an example.

She was also handed a plastic bracelet for This Morning's Be Kind anti-bullying campaign - the question now is how long will she be wearing it?