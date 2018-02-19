Oliver Gill

Almost 1,000 Carillion jobs have been saved over the last week, the government announced today.

The Official Receiver, which is managing the liquidation of what was Britain's second-biggest contractor, said it had entered into a number of purchase contracts to guarantee ongoing employment for 942 staff.

However, a further 152 workers have been redundant and will leave their positions later this week.

The latest round of sackings takes the total number of Carillion staff to have lost their job to 1,141.

Some 7,610 of Carillion's 19,500 UK workforce – just under 40 per cent – have so far been saved.

"Most employees who have transferred so far have done so on existing or similar terms and I will continue to facilitate this wherever possible," the Official Receiver said.

“Discussions with potential purchasers continue and I expect that the number of jobs safeguarded through the liquidation will continue to rise. I am continuing to engage with staff, elected employee representatives and unions to keep them informed as these arrangements are confirmed.”

The update comes as a joint inquiry today published evidence from major Carillion investors. Statements from the likes of Standard Life Aberdeen and Brewin Dolphin provided their views on the firm and their interaction with management.

Standard Life said it began a process of divestment in December 2015. Brewin Dolphin said it reduced its shareholding in Carillion after it announced mammoth contract write-downs on 10 July.

