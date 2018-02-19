Oliver Gill

KFC has admitted while the chicken may have crossed the road, it hasn't made it into many of its UK restaurants.

The Colonel was forced to concede over the weekend he was having trouble getting chicken deliveries to Britain's network of 900 outlets, forcing some of them to temporarily close.

"We've brought a new delivery partner onboard, but they've had a couple of teething problems – getting fresh chicken out to 900 restaurants across the country is pretty complex!" the firm said.

KFC recently switched its delivery contract to DHL.

There have been reported closures in London and the South East, the Midlands, East Anglia, the North East and Wales.

Read more: This is the most complained-about advert of 2017

KFC said while some restaurants have shut their doors, others are operating a limited menu or shortened working hours.

DHL – which is owned by Deutsche Post, the same firm that owns UK Mail – took over the KFC delivery contract last Tuesday. Up until that point distribution firm Bidvest had been responsible for ensuring restaurants were fully stocked.

I’ve not seen a KFC that is open! All 4 of our local ones shut in Brum now just seen one shut in Cheshire oaks! — Elizabeth Bishop (@lizziethebishop) February 19, 2018

KFC last night detailed which restaurants remain open, a list can be found here.

Read more: KFC’s ad ruffles feathers and fails to help brand take flight