Arsenal scores record £200m shirt sponsorship deal

Oliver Gill

Arsenal today signed record-breaking five-year shirt sponsorship deal with Emirates.

The extension to Arsenal’s current partnership with Emirates is understood to be worth in excess of £200m, the largest sponsorship deal ever agreed by the Premier League club.

Emirates branding will feature across the North London club’s shirts and training kit until the end of the 2023/24 season.

Arsenal has been sponsored by the Dubai-based firm since 2006.

“Our shirt partnership is the longest running in the Premier League and one of the longest relationships in world sport,” said Arsenal chief executive Ivan Gazidis.

“This mutual commitment is testimony to the strength and depth of our unique relationship. Emirates are again demonstrating their great belief in our approach and ambition and their significantly increased investment will help us continue to compete for trophies and bring more success to the club and our fans around the world.”

Read more: Arsenal climb rich list and overtake Paris Saint-Germain

The deal – separate to a stadium deal that runs until 2028 – will see Emirates take care of flying the Gunners on pre-season tours. Emirates will retain marketing rights to develop campaigns and initiatives around the world with the club.

Emirates president Sir Tim Clark said: “Arsenal’s strong appeal and influence around the globe, combined with their ambitions as a Club make them an ideal partner for Emirates, with values that reflect ours as a brand. As a long-standing supporter of football, we are passionate about the game and are a proud partner to the team."

Read more: Football shirt sponsors quiz: What do these companies do?