Caitlin Morrison

There are delays on major rail routes across London this morning, with disruption into Victoria, London Bridge and Charing Cross.

Due to a number of incidents today between East Croydon and London Victoria all lines are disrupted, National Rail said. Train services running to and from these stations may be cancelled or delayed by up to 15 minutes.

The delays are affecting Gatwick Express and Southern services between Portsmouth Harbour/Bognor Regis/Horsham/Brighton/Seaford/Hastings/Tonbridge/East Grinstead/Tattenham Corner/Sutton and London Victoria.

The disruption is expected to continue until 11am.

Meanwhile, National Rail said due to a passenger having been taken ill earlier between London Bridge and London Charing Cross, train services running to and from these stations may be delayed or revised. Disruption is expected until 10:30am.