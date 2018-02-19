Three awful questions managers still think it's ok to ask women at job interviews

Lynsey Barber

Antiquated and from the dark ages... that's the hiring process when it comes to recruiting women, as uncovered by the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) in new research.

The survey of more than 1,00 senior leaders found that 44 per cent believe that a woman should work for an employer for more than a year before deciding to have children among other surprising figures highlighting how women are still being discriminated against.

Some 40 per cent of those surveyed claimed that at least one pregnant woman in their workplace was "taking advantage", while a third said they believe that pregnant women and new mothers are "generally less interested in career progression".

And 41 per cent agree that pregnancy in the workplace puts "an unnecessary cost burden" on the work place.

As if those views weren't out-dated enough, here are three terrible questions that apparently many employers still think it's ok to ask.

1. What are your plans for having children?

Over a third of the respondents in the private sector said they agreed it was reasonable to ask women about their plans for having children in the future during the recruitment phase.

2. Are you pregnant?

They might actually ask it, they might not, but most sure do want to. More than half of managers (59 per cent) said they agreed that women should have to disclose if they are pregnant during the recruitment process.

3. Do you have kids?

In a similar fashion, 46 per cent said they agree that it is reasonable to ask women if they have young kids.

Here's what the EHRC's chief executive Rebecca Hilsenrath said about the findings:

"It is a depressing reality that, when it comes to the rights of pregnant woman and new mothers in the workplace, we are still living in the dark ages. "We should all know very well that it is against the law not to appoint a woman because she is pregnant or might become pregnant. Yet we also know that women routinely get asked questions around family planning in interviews. It’s clear that many employers need more support to better understand the basics of discrimination law and the rights of pregnant women and new mothers."

The research also notes that it may be that employers are struggling to support women: 36 per cent disagreed that it's easy to protect pregnant women and new mothers from discrimination. And more than half of employers (51 per cent) said they agreed that there is sometimes resentment among other employees towards them.

Here's what the head of policy at the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD) Ben Willmott had to say: