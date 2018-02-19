Oliver Gill

Formula One team Red Bull today unveiled a new look for 2018 – shunning a traditional approach to show their hand as close to the season start as possible.

Red Bull's RB14 car will take to the track at Silverstone today for pre-season filming.

The bright red and yellow Red Bull livery against a navy background has been replaced with a more understated design.

Aston Martin, which this year is a title sponsor of the team, has its branding featuring prominently.

The Red Bull launch follows Williams' unveiling on Thursday.

The F1 season starts on 25 March at the traditional curtain-raiser in Melbourne, with France and Germany set to return to the 21-race calendar.

"The RB14 is on track. Today Daniel Ricciardo is taking the all-new Aston Martin Red Bull Racing-TAG Heuer RB14 for a spin at Silverstone Circuit as we conduct a pre-season filming day," Red Bull said in a statement.

"We’ve disrupted our usual systems and processes in order to launch our new challenger earlier than ever before. That is reflected in the RB14 livery, a special edition."

