The EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier will be playing host to two sets of travelling politicians today, seeking to press the case for strong trading links after Brexit.

The Brexit Select Committee, chaired by Hilary Benn, will return for another private catch up with the EU's main representatives, including Guy Verhofstadt as well as Barnier. The group is expected to discuss current thinking around transition and trade ahead of next month's European Council summit, where it is hoped a transition agreement can be struck.

Barnier will also meet with the elected leaders of 10 of England’s biggest cities outside of London, part of an umbrella organisation called Core Cities.

They are expected to discuss "how the shared interests of their cities, local communities and businesses can be best met in the lead up to and after Brexit".

Cllr Judith Blake, Chair of Core Cities UK and Leader of Leeds City Council, said: "Growth from the Core Cities will play a critical role to the success of the UK’s post-Brexit economy. The UK needs to increase its productivity by giving our cities the freedoms they need. If all our places performed just at the national economic average, it would put an additional £70-£90 billion into the economy every year.

“International evidence suggests that the most productive cities have the most power over spending on local priorities.Our message to Government is to deliver a domestic reform agenda that allows cities to take back control on issues such as skills and local economic development.”

Meanwhile, Theresa May's chief Brexit civil servant Olly Robbins will meet with Barnier's deputy Sabine Weyand to discuss transition.

There will be a second meeting tomorrow to discuss the Irish border.