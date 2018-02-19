Oliver Gill

Shares in convenience chain McColl's plummeted this morning after the firm said it working to minimise the fallout from last year's failure of supplier Palmer and Harvey.

Annual like-for-like sales were up 0.1 per cent prompting shares to crash almost nine per cent.

The failure of P&H had "led to further disruption during the early part of 2018". The firm added:

We have put in place contingency arrangements, entering into a new short-term supply contract with Nisa on 4 December 2017 for the affected stores. We also began our new supply partnership with Morrisons (agreed in August 2017) earlier than previously scheduled to supply these same stores with tobacco. Whilst these contingency agreements have largely ensured continuity of supply, we continue to closely manage distribution to these stores and the disruption has impacted our sales performance.

Chief executive Jonathan Miller was, however, hailed "a strong financial performance with a step-up in sales". The firm had been "propelled" forward by the acquisition of 298 Co-op stores.

“Our convenience-led strategy continues to bear fruit, reflected by a sustained improvement in gross margin as we strengthened our product mix and the proportion of convenience stores has grown to 80 per cent of our estate," he said.

“Continuing this momentum, this year we will significantly enhance our customer offer as we transition supply in over 1,300 stores to Morrisons and exclusively launch hundreds of new Safeway branded products at McColl’s."

Profit before tax increased from £17.7m to £18.4m with earnings per share down from 12.8p to 12.3p.

The firm said it would also refurbish around 100 stores over the next year.

