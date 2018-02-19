Oliver Gill

Consumer goods giant Reckitt Benckiser today reported a "solid finish to the year".

Like-for-like sales rose two per cent in the final quarter of 2017 to £3.3bn. Annual sales were £11.5bn from continuing operations with adjusted net income £2.3bn.

Analysts had pencilled in growth of 2.1 per cent for Reckitt's fourth quarter, prompting shares to fall over three per cent as markets opened this morning.

Boss Rakesh Kapoor said 2017 had been a "significant year" in Reckitt's "journey".

Last October the firm downgraded full-year expectations and amid shrinking revenues. It also unveiled an operational restructuring to split into two main units – health and hygiene – amid concerns of a challenging market.

Today, Kapoor insisted the FTSE 100 firm was targetting "moderate operating margin expansion".

He said: "We returned to growth after a solid finish to the year, our acquisition of MJN [Mead Johnson] is firmly on track and the creation of two business units - RB Health and RB Hygiene Home - will drive long-term growth."

Reckitt today upgraded cost savings from its acquisition of Mead Johnson from $250m to $300m.

The Durex-owner also said it would receive a $1.6bn one-off tax credit from US President Donald Trump's controversial tax reforms.

Liberum analyst Robert Waldschmidt said Reckitt was building a "consumer health powerhouse". He was impressed with the firm's focus "on faster growing, higher margin health and hygiene categories", which would stand it in good stead against its rivals.

