Saga nabs Old Mutual insurance heavyweight to head up board

Oliver Gill

Over-50's insurance and travel firm Saga today appointed an insurance heavyweight as its new chairman.

Current Old Mutual chairman Patrick O’Sullivan will head up the FTSE 250's board, formally starting on 1 May.

He will continue in his role with Old Mutual overseeing the firm's "managed separation".

O'Sullivan is also the chairman of Lloyd's of London syndicate ERS, a specialist motor insurer. He will take over from outgoing chair Andrew Goodsell and pocket a £325,000 fee for his services.

"Saga is a household name and a brand that I admire," he said.

"I am very pleased to be joining at a pivotal moment in the development of the company as it focuses on sustaining profitability and growth across the businesses. I look forward to working with management and the Saga Board to build on recent investments and initiatives to deliver profitable growth."

O’Sullivan spent 12 years with insurance giant Zurich where he held a number of roles, including CEO of Eagle Star, CEO of UK General Insurance, group chief financial officer, and vice chairman of the management board.

Prior to his stint in insurance, O’Sullivan had a career in banking, working for Bank of America, Goldman Sachs and Barclays.

Saga senior independent director Orna NiChionna said: "We are delighted to welcome Patrick to the Board of Saga. He brings many years of highly relevant commercial and board experience, working with companies in the financial services and insurance sectors. His wisdom and leadership will be invaluable as we invest in growing the customer base to deliver profit growth across the business."

