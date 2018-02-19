Oliver Gill

Lego is teaming up with Chinese schools, with the Danish toymaker hoping a stronger foothold in the classroom will arrest declining global sales.

Local education departments, state schools and private education departments are working with Lego in an initiative to boost children’s motor skills, creativity and attention spans.

The collaboration aims to “generate a new and more progressive way of teaching science, technology and maths”, Lego China general manager Jacob Kragh told Reuters.

Lego is battling with falling revenues; its most recent figures revealed a five per cent fall in sales.

Read more: Lego to cut 1,400 jobs by the end of the year

China’s toy market, however, grew at around 10 per cent last year, according to the China Toy and Juvenile Products Association. It is worth an estimated $9.6bn.

And parents said sending children to Lego classes provide a pathway to more developed skills.

“If it was just putting blocks together, I don’t think that would be totally necessary,” Deng Xianyu told Reuters. “But I think it is great that they do coding [as part of] classes.”

Lego chief marketing officer Julia Goldin said there was a lot of interest within the Chinese government “to develop children’s creativity, to develop some of the soft skills like global collaboration, problem-solving [and] communication…These are, of course, all the skills that they develop through Lego.”

Read more: Bricking it: Lego replaces CEO with younger model