The awful, awful fallout at Oxfam in the past two weeks, which genuinely threatens the future of one of Britain’s largest and, until recently, most respected charities, reminds me of the old (but often forgotten) adage that it’s never the crime, but the cover up that destroys you.

Richard Nixon ended up being disgraced and forced to resign as US president in the 1970s, not because of a low-key break-in to a Democratic party headquarters, but because he looked the other way when his aides mounted a bungled, but determined, attempt to cover up the truth, in the face of repeated leaks and a determined press.

That was half a century ago, but human and corporate nature do not change. Today, every company board, chairman and chief executive espouses transparency and good governance. Organisations are laden with people and processes to keep an eye on everyone else.

Annual reports for example have suffered hyperinflation in terms of pagination as organisations fall over themselves to show they have everything covered, and everything is out in the open.

For all this great show, however, the collective nerve of many institutions still fails when they are called on to own up to something truly dire.

It must have been so tempting for the board and senior executives at Oxfam to ‘tread carefully’ when they were told that some of their senior staff in Haiti had been exerting their influence to procure prostitutes, thereby breaking the local laws as well as sacrificing every shred of moral decency. They conducted an investigation and sacked four men for gross misconduct – so far, so good. But three others, including the most senior, were allowed to resign quietly, their activities were never reported to the police, and Oxfam itself never admitted to the scandal.

No doubt Oxfam felt it was doing the right thing, and believed that full disclosure would do them real harm.

In reality though, the organisation was taking on a huge, reputational, asymmetric risk. What do I mean? It’s best described in numbers. If Oxfam had reported these activities to the police, announced the findings of their investigation publicly, detailed their actions and the steps they were taking to ensure there was never a repeat of this behaviour, there would have been a 99 per cent chance of negative publicity and reputational damage.

But there would have been say 10 units of this as the public digested the news, but also reflected on the fact that Oxfam had tackled it and the matter had been dealt with.

By adopting a full disclosure policy, Oxfam would also have thrown the spotlight on others – its offending employees for example, and other bodies such as the Haitian police who would have then been expected to act.

After a setback, Oxfam would have moved forward.

Instead, they took a decision to keep things quiet. In this case there was perhaps only a 25 per cent chance the full story would get out, so superficially it probably felt like the right decision – for a while.

But when it did, the resulting bad publicity and reputational damage has totalled perhaps 1,000 units. This is a scandal that is already now into its second week and is likely to carry on for much longer – through resignations, cancelled donations, select committee hearings, etc.

At the end of it, Oxfam will probably be a much smaller and very chastened organisation, if it manages to survive at all.

Explain the concept of asymmetric reputational risk to most boards and chief executives and they will quickly conclude that transparency is more than just an abstract concept.

Cover-ups are rooted deep in our human nature from the time when we were very young. I remember aged six trying to hide a vase I had broken from my parents, hoping they wouldn’t notice it missing – which of course they did. George Washington was probably the only boy in history to own up to his offences when he chopped down the cherry tree. So most people feel a deep, instinct urge to conceal their failings, or those of the organisations they run.

The fundamental difference though is that parents love their children and, after a few cross words, will forgive them – both the crime and the cover-up. The outside world is not like that, and does not forgive the lies and deceit that support any attempt to conceal important truths.