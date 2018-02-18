Ross McLean

Rochdale boss Keith Hill absolved Dele Alli after the Tottenham midfielder earned his team a penalty as the League One basement side secured an FA Cup fifth round replay at Wembley.

Alli appeared to go to ground in elaborate fashion following minimal contact from Rochdale central defender Harrison McGahey, which allowed striker Harry Kane to dispatch an 88th-minute spot-kick to put Spurs 2-1 up.

But there remained enough time for Rochdale to hit back and burly substitute Steve Davies conjured a stoppage-time leveller, adding another match to Tottenham’s already congested fixture list.

Diving has become a thorny issue at Tottenham after manager Mauricio Pochettino leapt to the defence of Alli following a booking against Liverpool for simulation, although he later moved to clarify comments claiming that he felt “tricking” an opponent was acceptable.

“I’m led to believe he [Alli] was looking for it, but why not?” said Hill. “If players feel there is an opportunity to be gained then brilliant, I don’t hold it against him. I don’t blame him and I don’t have a problem with it.

“Whether it’s him, Harry Kane or [Rochdale striker] Ian Henderson, it doesn’t matter who does it. If he does it for England in the World Cup this summer then I will definitely be supporting him.”

Pochettino, meanwhile, accepted that Rochdale deserved a second chance to topple an illustrious Premier League rival. He said: “I think after Harry scored we all believed the tie was won.

“The good news is we are alive after a difficult day. Now we have to move forward. We have another opportunity to get to the quarter-final.”

Rochdale had lost their previous six FA Cup ties against top-flight opposition but threatened an upset as a counter-attacking move, stemming from vigorous pressing, ended with captain Henderson sweeping beyond Michel Vorm on the stroke of half-time.

Tottenham were rocking but levelled shortly before the hour mark as Lucas Moura, who was making his full debut following a £23m January move from Paris Saint-Germain, collected a Moussa Sissoko pass and fired home.

Pochettino threw on Alli and Kane in search of a winner and it looked as though a replay had been avoided as referee Bobby Madley adjudged the former to have been fouled and the latter netted his 34th goal of the season from the penalty spot.

But Tottenham’s celebrations were cut short as Matt Done’s cross was inadvertently headed into the path of Davies by Toby Alderweireld and the former Derby frontman lashed beyond Vorm.