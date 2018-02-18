Ross McLean

Exeter director of rugby Rob Baxter believes his side are over the worst of their slump in form despite being condemned to a third successive Premiership defeat in a 13-7 loss at injury-hit Wasps.

Wasps led 7-0 at the break following Marcus Watson’s converted try and although Luke Cowan-Dickie crossed the line for Exeter and Ashley Johnson was sin-binned for the hosts, Jimmy Gopperth slotted a second penalty late on to seal victory.

It was a missed opportunity for second-placed Exeter, who could have returned to the top of the table with victory, while Wasps are now only four points behind the defending champions in third. Baxter, however, is refusing to panic.

“I’m a lot more okay with today than last week as our foundations were there but we weren’t clinical enough,” said Baxter.

“Dave Ewers was well over the line but couldn’t get the ball down so it’s fine margins between winning and losing but I believe we are back on an upward curve.”

Wasps boss Dai Young said: “We let ourselves down in the last 20 minutes of the European game against Harlequins when they wanted it more. We agreed among ourselves that wouldn’t happen again.”

Wasps’s victory came at a cost as Watson, Danny Cipriani, Jack Willis and Alex Rieder were all forced from the field with injuries.