Next year, we will celebrate the hundredth anniversary of women being allowed to practise law in the UK.

While the working life of women has been revolutionised in the last century, there is still a long way to go before we reach parity between men and women lawyers – particularly in the top tiers of law firms.

While we have near equal representation at entry level – women make up almost half of lawyers entering the legal profession in the UK – this trend simply does not carry through to more senior levels. By the time we get to partnership level, only 33 per cent are women.

Women partners are even rarer at the larger law firms (those with 50 or more partners). At these typically higher paying law firms, on average just 27 per cent of their partners are female.

Even in the senior legal positions in industry, women are worryingly underrepresented, with just 22 female general counsels at FTSE 100 firms. And all the time, we continue to see women leaving law firms at a far faster rate than men.

So it’s not surprising that initial analysis of gender pay gap information found that female staff members at law firms earn up to 39 per cent less than their male counterparts.

If we want to narrow that pay gap and advance more women to senior levels, we can no longer continue to do the same things over and over again, expecting a different outcome.

We have already been trying all the standard approaches, with meetings focused on steps to make the industry more diverse, ranging from work allocation methods to sponsorship programmes.

But this not an issue for women alone to address. What we really need is for the 67 per cent of partners who are male to join the debate, and make their voices heard.

Men make up large majority of the ownership of law firms, and even more in the executive committees that run firms. The active involvement of senior men and women will continue the drive more generally to cultivate a culture of diversity and inclusivity in law, helping to attract more women to senior roles.

Research by McKinsey estimates that full participation by women in the economy would increase global GDP by 26 per cent – the equivalent of the Chinese or US economies.

If women can be equally engaged across the ranks of law firms, from paralegals to executive committees, the potential of the profession could also go through just as dramatic a transformation.

With this in mind, Thomson Reuters has launched its Transforming Women’s Leadership in Law programme in the UK. With this, we aim to bring together leaders from all across the UK to take actionable steps and interventions to drive more urgent change.

This will enable them to identify and implement solutions to remove structural obstacles that could impede women’s advancement – from workplace culture to professional development opportunities.

By providing a platform for debate to identify practical steps to include both the buy and sell side, we will push for a more diverse, open and varied discussion – and we expect quicker change than we have seen up to this point.

With a more diverse set of voices involved in the gender equality discussion, engaging both women and men, we can continue the process of nurturing female talent right to the top tiers of management, endeavour to close the gender pay gap, and complete the work started a century ago.

