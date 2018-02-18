Sadiq Khan rings in the Chinese New Year

Helen Cahill

Sadiq Khan welcomed Chinese tourists to the capital today as part of London’s celebrations over the Chinese New Year.

The Year of Dog was kicked-off with a parade in Chinatown and performers on stage in Trafalgar Square — the biggest Chinese New Year event outside Asia.

Read more: Shares in gold miner Acacia spike as Chinese suitors circle

Khan joined in with the festivities, and tweeted: “Fantastic to join Londoners from across our city to celebrate the Chinese New Year and the huge contribution London’s Chinese community make to the life and soul of our great city.”

The Chinese New Year is a prime-time for travel for the Chinese. Forecasts for 2018 predict 349,000 visits from China to the UK with visitors spending about £722m, according to Visit Britain. Over the holiday in the West End, sales to Chinese shoppers are predicted to reach £32m, up 14.3 per cent from £28m in 2017, according to the New West End Company (NWEC).

Jace Tyrrell, chief executive of the NWEC said changes to visas had helped boost footfall, with the number if visas issued to Chinese tourists rising by 127 per cent to 478,000 between 2012 and 2016.