Glass half-empty: Greene King is being targeted by short-sellers

Alys Key

Investors are betting on a tough year ahead for pub group Greene King, as short-selling hits a three year high.

According to IHS Markit, 16 per cent of shares in the 3,000-strong pub group are currently out on loan.

It marks a notable increase from 12 per cent at the start of the year.

Read more: The long and the short of it: Hedgies take out big bets against Barclays

The company has recorded poor growth over the last three years, with investors becoming increasingly bearish. Its outlook is also threatened by a food-led approach against a consumer backdrop which increasingly favours wet-led pubs and bars.

Earlier this month analysts at Barclays said: "There are signs that capacity reduction is happening amongst some of the privately owned casual dining brands, although much more clearly needs to happen before a healthier supply/demand balance can be restored. This may well be a drawn-out process, leaving market conditions tough for Greene King’s food-led brands/pubs for some time."

More recently it also felt the impact of harsh weather conditions, which slowed trading.