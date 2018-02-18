Sunday 18 February 2018 7:13pm

Glass half-empty: Greene King is being targeted by short-sellers

 
Alys Key
Follow Alys
The Valiant Soldier Pub Left Untouched Since 1960s Reopens For The Summer
Greene King has been hit by a downturn in food spending (Source: Getty)

Investors are betting on a tough year ahead for pub group Greene King, as short-selling hits a three year high.

According to IHS Markit, 16 per cent of shares in the 3,000-strong pub group are currently out on loan.

It marks a notable increase from 12 per cent at the start of the year.

Read more: The long and the short of it: Hedgies take out big bets against Barclays

The company has recorded poor growth over the last three years, with investors becoming increasingly bearish. Its outlook is also threatened by a food-led approach against a consumer backdrop which increasingly favours wet-led pubs and bars.

Earlier this month analysts at Barclays said: "There are signs that capacity reduction is happening amongst some of the privately owned casual dining brands, although much more clearly needs to happen before a healthier supply/demand balance can be restored. This may well be a drawn-out process, leaving market conditions tough for Greene King’s food-led brands/pubs for some time."

More recently it also felt the impact of harsh weather conditions, which slowed trading.

Tags

Related articles

Greene King slips in the snow as weather dampens Christmas trading
Alys Key
Alys Key | Staff

Activist short-selling fell in 2017 as hedgies dug for overvalued stock
Lucy White
Lucy White | Staff

Two pubs have closed every day in the UK since business rates went up
Alys Key
Alys Key | Staff