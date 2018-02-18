Ross McLean

Powerhouse No8 Nathan Hughes is in line to make his England return following injury in Saturday’s Six Nations showdown with Scotland after being included in head coach Eddie Jones’s 29-man squad for the clash.

Hughes, who has not started a game since December, was expected to miss the opening three rounds of the championship due to a knee injury but his recovery has progressed ahead of schedule.

The 26-year-old will offer Jones a ball-carrying option at No8 and his return to fitness is timely given Exeter back-rower Sam Simmonds has been ruled out of England’s next two games, against Scotland and France, due to a shoulder problem.

Also included in Jones’s squad are prop Joe Marler and flanker James Haskell, who are both available again following suspension.

Scotland coach Gregor Townsend, meanwhile, has added wing Tim Visser, centre Matt Scott, prop WP Nel, uncapped hooker James Malcolm, back-row forward Josh Strauss and lock Tim Swinson to his Calcutta Cup squad.