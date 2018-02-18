Frank Dalleres

WBA super-middleweight champion George Groves is hopeful of taking his place in the World Boxing Super Series final despite suffering a suspected dislocated shoulder in beating Chris Eubank Jr on Saturday.

Groves received hospital treatment after his unanimous points victory over Eubank Jr in the semi-final, raising doubts about his condition for the climax to the competition on 2 June.

The Londoner, 29, believes organisers may be willing to delay the final in order to accommodate him but is adamant that he will see out the tournament one way or another.

Read more: Sauerland: The World Boxing Super Series can be boxing's Champions League

“It is vitally important to me in my career to go on and achieve what is now the dream of winning the World Boxing Super Series,” said Groves, who sustained the injury in the final round.

“I’ve worked so hard. I’ve had two big fights to get into the final. I need to go and see the specialist to find out what the recovery time is. That said, 2 June might still work. We haven’t had that information yet.

“The shoulder feels great after being put back in place. I’m confident that I will be challenging for the Muhammad Ali trophy. This is going to be my trophy. I want it.

“If the date needs to be changed I’m sure the tournament would decide it is better to delay it to get me into the final because it wouldn’t be the same.”

Eubank Jr, who stepped up to super-middleweight last year, was a stone lighter than Groves for the fight in Manchester and hinted at dropping back down a division if it meant a world title shot.

“There are some great fights out there at middleweight, so it’s just a case of which one we can get first,” he said. “When you are fighting a man who is over a stone heavier than you, you feel it.”

Read more: Boxing the old-school way at Darren Barker's new boutique gym 12x3