Francesca Washtell

Today's City Moves cover financial advisory, peer-to-peer mentoring and construction insurance. Take a look at these movers and shakers:

T.Bailey Fund Services

T. Bailey Fund Services (TBFS), a leading provider of full service, whole-of-market fund administration solutions and authorised corporate director services (ACD), has appointed Mike Hughes as non-executive director. Mike, also a non-executive at Dudley Building Society, is a highly experienced financial services, sales and marketing and discretionary fund management expert. Having begun his career at Bristol & West and then Legal & General, Hughes was appointed as CEO of financial advisory group Burns Anderson, before moving to Castle Trust as commercial director and to wealth platform Novia Financial, as sales and marketing director. Mike Hughes has also held a number of senior non-executive roles during his career, including Positive Solutions, Origen and Thesis Asset Management. At TBFS he will be responsible for advising the exec team.

Criticaleye

Criticaleye, the peer-to-peer board community, has appointed Julie Harding to its esteemed panel of board mentors. Julie was previously HR director for The Co-operative Bank and was part of the executive team which led the bank’s turnaround following its separation from the Co-operative Group in 2013. She brings a wealth of experience to her new role as a board mentor which she will be using to support leaders and senior executives across the Criticaleye Community. Prior to her role at The Co-operative Bank, Julie held a number of HR leadership roles at HSBC including HR director – UK for HSBC and global head of HR transformation at HSBC. She was also instrumental as HR director for HSBC Bank Brasil Multiplo during the integration of a newly acquired Brazilian Bank into the HSBC group.

CRL

Construction insurance specialist, CRL, is taking steps to bolster its board of directors with the appointment of independent non-executive director Richard Tamayo, who joins the board with immediate effect. Richard brings over 20 years’ experience in the construction and insurance industries to his role at CRL, with a great reputation for leading and shaping corporate strategy. Prior to joining CRL, Richard held multiple finance director roles at a number of major companies, including the National House-Building Council (NHBC). His appointment will play a valuable role in supporting and challenging CRL’s executive management. Richard’s vast experience and strong background knowledge in the industry will bolster the company’s position as one of the leading construction insurance specialists for builders and developers of all sizes.

