Rebecca Smith

The outspoken boss of Pimlico Plumbers confirmed today he plans to sell a 20 per cent stake in his business, and it was “all about expansion”.

Charlie Mullins told City A.M. interested buyers have been whittled down to 17, and he is now assessing which would be best to partner with, “to take the business forward”.

Mullins said the plan is to wrap up the sale “in the next three months”, and he is on the hunt for a partner to add to the commercial side of the business.

Read more: Running for Mayor? 'Course I am. Charlie Mullins on his political ambitions

He is looking to raise around £20m from a sale that would value the Pimlico Plumbers business at £100m, news first reported in the Sunday Times.

At present, the plumbing firm employs 430 people and Mullins said he plans to ramp that up to 600 in the next two to three years.

Mullins said that taking the London business national could be “in the pipeline” in the next few years, expecting to pick up business as other firms struggle in the face of a “massive skills shortage”, that he thinks will be worsened by Brexit.

Pimlico Plumbers also wants to bolster its 250-strong fleet of vehicles on the ground, with plans to go electric to save money in the face of the capital’s strict air quality measures, including the T-Charge introduced last October.

Expansion plans for the company come as Mullins gears up for a new challenge of his own, with ambitions to become the mayor of London.

He will run independently, taking some time out from the firm to do so. Mullins says the big parties spend between £1m to £3m on campaigning, and he will be funding his campaign using his own money.

“I don’t expect to spend that, but I want to be able to compete,” he said.

Mullins added that he does not expect to spend £500,000 on the campaign.

“It’s about what you can bring to the table,” Mullins added. “I’m bringing common sense, and that doesn’t cost anything.”

Read more: Pimlico Plumbers boss Charlie Mullins to run for London Mayor