Jasper Jolly

Anti-corruption officials in Latvia have detained the boss of the nation’s central bank, an influential member of the European Central Bank’s interest rate-setting governing council.

Ilmars Rimsevics, the governor of the Latvijas Banka, was detained by the Corruption Prevention and Combating Bureau of Latvia (KNAB), although the body did not give details of any allegations.

The central bank governor’s house was searched yesterday, according to Latvian news agency Leta.

In a statement the Latvian central bank said it will continue “business as usual”, with the deputy governor taking over “during the absence of the governor”. It did not comment on the investigation directly, although noted it has a “zero tolerance policy” on corruption.

“We want to reiterate that the performance of tasks entrusted to Latvijas Banka is not affected, and tomorrow the national central bank will resume its activities in the usual routine,” the central bank said.

Latvian Prime Minister Maris Kucinskis said there is “no indication of a threat to the Latvian financial system”, but will convene an extraordinary cabinet meeting tomorrow to discuss the issue.

As the head of a Eurozone central bank, and therefore an automatic member of the ECB, Rimsevics has been intimately involved in policy decisions of one of the world’s most powerful central banks.

The ECB’s governing council is due to hold a non-monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt on Wednesday, with the next monetary policy meeting on 8 March.

Latvian finance minister Dana Reizniece-Ozola said Rimsevics should resign while the investigation is ongoing to protect the country’s reputation, according to Reuters.

Rimsevics was first appointed to head the bank in 2001. He was re-elected in 2007 and 2013, and is currently scheduled to end his third six-year term at the end of 2019. He has been a member of the ECB’s governing council since 2014.

Rimsevics has previously said that he does not intend to stand for the next term in this post, according to Leta.

