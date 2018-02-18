Ross McLean

England head coach Trevor Bayliss called for the abolition of international Twenty20 matches after his side beat New Zealand but failed to progress to the tri-series final.

Skipper Eoin Morgan top scored with 80 as England posted 194-7 in Hamilton, which meant the tourists had to restrict New Zealand to less than 175 to advance on net run rate.

The Blacks Caps eased past that mark, thanks to Martin Guptill’s 62 and a blistering 57 from fellow opener Colin Munro, but Tom Curran’s tight final over ensured England prevailed by two runs as New Zealand finished on 192-4.

The clash was England’s 100th T20 international, but Bayliss insisted that such games were saturating the fixture list and largely superfluous given the rise of domestic tournaments such as the Indian Premier League and Big Bash.

“I wouldn’t play T20 internationals,” said the Australian. “I’d just let the franchises play. If we continue putting on so many games there’ll be a certain amount of blowout, not just players but coaches as well.

“If you want to play a World Cup every four years or whatever it is, maybe six months before let the international teams play T20.”

Victory was England’s first in the Trans-Tasman tournament following back-to-back losses to Australia and defeat against New Zealand in Wellington, and Morgan offered no excuses for his side’s demise.

“We had absolutely no right to be in the final,” said Morgan. “We played terribly so far in the tri-series. We played well today, did enough to win, but not enough to go through. That has been the story of the trip.

“There was nothing in the first two games of our batting that suggested we were going to post a competitive score. That has let us down because batting is normally our strength.”

New Zealand will face Australia in Wednesday’s final in Auckland, while England are left to focus on their five-match one-day series with the Black Caps, which starts on Sunday.