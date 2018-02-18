Lynsey Barber

Billionaire entrepreneur Richard Branson has said that authorities in India plan to build a super high speed Hyperloop transport system that will help create a "thriving, competitive megaregion".

An agreement between Branson's Virgin Hyperloop One and the Indian state of Maharashtra will see the construction of only the second ever operational test track, and the transport technology startup's first location outside the US.

Read more: Concorde returns? Richard Branson thinks the supersonic travel era is back

A proposed full route between Mumbai and Pune would reduce a three hour plus train trip and 2.5 hour drive to a 25 minute journey. The ambitious plan would bring with it thousands of new jobs, drastically reduced pollution and $55bn (£39bn) in socio-economic benefits, it claims.

Branson, signing the agreement with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said he thinks the impact of Hyperloop on India is the equivalent to the arrival of the train in the 20th century. The route will form the basis of a network across the country.

"The Pune-Mumbai route is an ideal first corridor as part of a national hyperloop network that will dramatically reduce travel times between most of India’s major cities to under two hours," he said.

Read more: Richard Branson is becoming chairman at Virgin Hyperloop One

The Hyperloop idea, thought up by Tesla and SpaceX boffin Elon Musk, is being put into practice by several companies. Branson became involved in Hyperloop One last year, investing cash, becoming chairman and renaming it Virgin Hyperloop.

Testing in Nevada has seen it travel at speeds of 200mph, though a fully functioning passenger carrying version is likely some way off.