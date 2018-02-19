Jasper Jolly

British small firms spend the equivalent of almost three working weeks every year navigating the complex tax reporting process, according to research to be published today.

The UK’s average small business spends £5,000 per year on tax compliance, the figures by the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) will show.

Firms spend an average of 95 hours every year to file their returns, the equivalent of 12 eight-hour working days, the research will show.

The research also shows that firms are more concerned about the core taxes most firms must pay – rather than the more arcane corners of the tax system often seen as the most complex. Value-added tax (VAT), pay as you earn and employer national insurance contributions are identified as the most time-consuming levies.

Mike Cherry, FSB national chairman, said the “sheer complexity” of administering taxes like VAT means firms are often forced to pay for outside help, a major cost to small businesses.

“We hear a lot about the need to simplify the UK tax code. In fact, our priority should be simplification of the tax compliance process,” he added.

Tax simplification is regularly promised by political parties of wildly different bents, with HM Revenue and Customs currently going through a "Making Tax Digital" programme to automate more of the information gathering. However, tax administration still suffers from a complex tax code which remains more than 10m words long, 12 times the length of the King James Bible, according to the Institute of Chartered Accountants.

Almost half of firms struggle to work out what rate of tax they should pay, the FSB survey will show. Meanwhile, two in five firms say they find exemptions confusing, with business rates relief offered to those based in so-called enterprise zones among the exemptions with the lowest take-up.

An HMRC spokesperson said the government body is “continuing to simplify the tax system, including for businesses”, pointing to the implementation of 200 measures from the government’s tax reform watchdog.

The spokesperson added: “Our plans for Making Tax Digital will give businesses greater certainty of what they need to pay and help reduce errors.”

