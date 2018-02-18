Rebecca Smith

The boss of British Airways owner IAG is among airline representatives to voice their thoughts – and concerns – over Heathrow expansion to MPs this week.

On Tuesday, Willie Walsh will appear in front of the Transport Select Committee with Virgin Atlantic chief executive Craig Kreeger, Easyjet’s UK director Sophie Dekkers, Flybe’s director of communications Simon McNamara, and the boss of industry association Board of Airline Representatives in the UK (BAR UK).

British Airways is Heathrow’s biggest customer, and Walsh has previously been vocal in his critique of third runway proposals, saying he wants a full breakdown of costs on expansion as costs on Heathrow projects “frequently increase substantially from their original budget without any justification”.

He has also aired concerns that the third runway will lead to a surge in airport charges, saying they would then have to be passed onto passengers.

Last month, Heathrow launched a consultation on its proposals for the third runway, after saying it had found ways to shave £2.5bn off overall costs, which made it “increasingly confident” of meeting the government’s request to keep airport charges close to current levels.

IAG reports its full-year results on Friday, at a time of tough competition in the airline industry, as reflected by last year’s troubles for the likes of Monarch, Air Berlin and Alitalia.

The company said last week air passenger duty could keep it from bringing its new low-cost, long-haul carrier Level, to the UK and that it was not financially viable to operate from regional airports at present.

