Liam Fox travels to Geneva to campaign for digital trade rules

Liam Fox will campaign for rule changes at the World Trade Organisation (WTO) in Geneva today, arguing that the body must update its rules on digital trade to keep pace with modern technology.

The trade secretary will meet wWTO director general Roberto Azevêdo alongside ministers from Australia, Japan and Singapore, to discuss how to modernise international trading rules.

The UK will take up an independent seat at the WTO when it leaves the European Union, and Fox has said updating trade rules will be at the top of the UK's agenda at the WTO after Brexit.

Fox said: "As the digital economy continues to develop rapidly around areas such as big data and artificial intelligence, it is vital that the WTO's trade policy is modern and ambitious enough to foster innovation while ensuring adequate protection for consumers.

"And yet the principle WTO rules for the digital economy have not been updated for more than two decades."

He said that the global trade system could become irrelevant if the WTO did not make progress on digital trade rules.