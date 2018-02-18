Frank Dalleres

Double Olympic champion Lizzy Yarnold plans to take her time before deciding whether to go for a third consecutive skeleton gold medal in Beijing in 2022.

Yarnold became the first British athlete to successfully defend a Winter Olympic title on Saturday when she swept to victory with a blistering final run in Pyeongchang.

It completed a triumphant return to the sport for the 29-year-old from Kent, who took the 2015-16 season off due to exhaustion after completing a clean sweep of all the major titles.

“At the moment I have no idea either way. I will take time, then ask me again in a few months,” said Yarnold, who said she had only had three hours’ sleep since her victory.

“It’s really just rest. The exhaustion of constant training and searching for more time. How can we get better in developing? Through all the failures and the mistakes I’ve made over the past year, it is quite exhausting. So now, it’s just enjoying the moment and resting.”

Yarnold’s win was the highlight of Team GB’s “Super Saturday”, which saw bronze medals for her fellow slider Laura Deas and skier Izzy Atkin in the women’s slopestyle.

British hope James Woods narrowly missed out on a podium in the men’s slopestyle on Sunday. He finished fourth – still Team GB’s best ever men’s skiing result.

“Fourth place is so devastating, you’re so close to the action,” said Woods. “I can put my hand on heart and say that run, totally clean, definitely could have won and I’m proud of that.”

The men’s curling team snatched a 7-6 win over Italy, but the women’s team succumbed to a controversial 8-6 loss to Sweden. Both teams sit fourth with three matches left.

Short-track speed skater Elise Christie faces a race to be fit for the 1000m on Tuesday – her favoured event and last shot at a medal in Pyeongchang – after rupturing tendons when she crashed in the 1500m semi-finals on Saturday.

“It’s a fight against time,” said Team GB chef de mission Mike Hay. “I’ve got to handle people's expectations. Even if she does race she won’t be at her optimum.”

