Alys Key

Jamie Oliver's steak restaurant Barbecoa is on the brink of collapse, as the company scrambles to avoid administration.

The management is understood to be having one last crack of the whip to save the chain this week, with 160 jobs at stake.

Last week property agent Christie & Co confirmed it was engaged in finding buyers for the leases on the chain's two sites.

But sources told City A.M. that the brand was having trouble finding takers for the expensive sites. The restaurants, at One New Change near St Paul's and in Piccadilly, are understood to have a rent of over £1m per year between them.

A third restaurant had been planned for Victoria, but this has now been scrapped.

If the rescue attempt is unsuccessful, the brand, which is part of the Jamie Oliver Group's restaurant empire but separate to Jamie's Italian, could enter administration as soon as this week.

It is thought that some senior staff at Barbecoa have even begun looking for alternative employment.

Jamie Oliver Group confirmed that it had instructed real estate experts to ascertain "potential value and market suitability of two of our sites" but declined to comment further.

This comes after another of Oliver's chains, Jamie's Italian, agreed to close 13 sites as part of a credit voluntary agreement (CVA), resulting in the loss of 450 jobs. Prior to this, the same chain closed six restaurants this time last year, citing the impact of Brexit.