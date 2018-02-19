Rebecca Smith

A former pensions minister has today proposed a so-called "care pension" as a potential route to help tackling the troubles surrounding paying for long-term care.

The director of policy at mutual insurer Royal London - and former pensions minister - Steve Webb, has released a paper today calling for the introduction of a new at-retirement product combining existing income drawdown arrangements with insurance against future care costs.

To make this work, the government would need to make sure payments into such policies were tax-free, and would need to introduce an overall cap on lifetime care costs. With these changes, millions of people could start to build up protection against the risk of facing catastrophic care costs in later life.

Webb said more than one in four people will spend some time in residential care later on in life, with the total bill often spilling into tens of thousands of pounds.

"In extreme cases, people can be forced to sell their family home to pay for care," he added. "It ought to be possible to take out insurance against this risk, but insurers are reluctant to offer products and consumers have been reluctant to take them up."

The paper notes the absence of financial products allowing people approaching retirement to plan ahead for future care costs, and flags several issues which put people off buying the existing products.

These include not wanting to think about a time when they may need to be looked after, an assumption that the government will pay if someone needs care, and a lack of awareness of the likelihood of actually needing care, as well as its potential cost.

The new proposals, which have been submitted to the government for consideration as it pulls together a green paper on social care, come after controversy over previously floated plans in the Conservatives' manifesto last year.

The Conservative manifesto had put forward changes for adult social care funding, but plans to make people pay more of the costs of social care prompted a backlash, with the Prime Minister then saying there would be an "absolute limit" on the amount people would have to pay for their care.

Nathan Long, senior pension analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: "A single product solution to solve the problems of long-term care funding is like using an earbud to clean an elephant."

He added: "There really are no easy answers, but fundamentally any solution must first tackle the huge public misunderstanding of the potential cost of care and the likelihood of actually needing it. Whilst people’s awareness may increase over time as more and more of us experience our parents paying for care, the reality is a major intervention is needed."

