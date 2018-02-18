Alys Key

Bookie-friendly results are expected to give William Hill a boost as it unveils annual results this week.

Analysts at Barclays upgraded estimates across the board for gambling companies last month after gross win margins (GWMs) soared in the final quarter of 2017.

William Hill also issued a trading update last month which indicated this streak of results unfriendly to punters would boost earnings.

Now the City expects the firm to have grown earnings by 11.3 per cent, to 24.7p per share. Revenues are tipped to be up 6.4 per cent £1.7bn.

Investors will also be on the lookout for news about the company's Australian business, which it has said it will consider selling off in light of tax changes.

Looking ahead, Barclays analysts said bookies are likely to want to see more outcomes which are favourable to the consumers to encourage a steady stream of wagers. Big events such as Cheltenham Festival will also be an opportunity to offer competitive deals to punters.

The results only account for the period up to 26 December 2017, meaning the impact of the Super Bowl will not be revealed until the next quarterly update. William Hill is one of the few bookmakers which took legal bets on the match through its Nevada-based offices.

Read more: This is William Hill's new chairman