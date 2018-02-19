Alys Key

The latest instalment in the Call of Duty franchise helped to boost physical sales of games during the festive period and January sales, as music and video declined.

Shoppers spent an extra £6.8m on games over the Christmas period, with many sales attributed to gift-buying. This represented a 2.1 per cent increase on the year during the 12 weeks to 14 January according to Kantar Worldpanel.

Top-selling titles included Call of Duty: WWII, FIFA 18 and Super Mario Odyssey.

Not all physical sales were made on the high street though, with Amazon now accounting for one in four sales of new games.

Meanwhile there was more gloom for music and video. The overall physical entertainment market declined 8.8 per cent, as music sales dropped by 5.8 per cent and video plummeted by 21 per cent.

Figures from the music industry body BPI has previously indicated that the decline in physical music sales has been slowed by the revival of vinyl, which now account for one in 10 physical music sales.

But with competition from the likes of Netflix and Amazon Prime, DVD and blu-ray sales have fallen at a much faster rate.

However, Kantar analyst Olivia Moore suggested that new formats in video could give video a boost similar to the effect of vinyl. "As more and more shoppers upgrade their TV sets to accommodate 4K and ultra-high definition experiences, sales of 4K discs are also set to increase," she said.

"With these new – and old – formats tickling shoppers’ fancy, entertainment products could once again be the gift of choice.”

