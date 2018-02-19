Jasper Jolly

Global companies upped their dividend payouts to an all-time record high in 2017 as investors enjoyed the fastest pace of growth since 2014, according to data to be published today.

Payouts jumped by 7.7 per cent in 2017 to a record $1.252 trillion (£890bn) as strong global growth helped companies around the world, Janus Henderson research will show.

Growth was fastest in the Asia Pacific region, where dividends rose by 18.8 per cent in US dollar terms to $143bn. Meanwhile, payouts from North American companies remain the driving force for investor returns, with 6.9 per cent growth to $476bn.

Asia leads global divi growth

Region 2016 2017 % change Emerging markets 87.9 102.4 16.5 Europe ex. UK 223.2 227.4 1.9 Japan 64.7 70.0 8.1 North America 445.0 475.6 6.9 Asia Pacific 117.8 139.9 18.8 UK 93.0 95.7 3 Total 1,162.5 1252 7.7

In the UK the weakness of the pound dragged on headline growth in dollar terms. However, higher commodity prices have aided the UK’s weighty contingent of mining firms to resume dividends, and underlying growth reached 10 per cent.

Europe lagged behind, with growth of 1.9 per cent during the year, although it saw a much stronger acceleration of 13.3 per cent year-on-year in the fourth quarter, suggesting firms grew more confident over the course of the year as the economy continued to surprise on the upside.

Global dividend growth stalled in 2016, with a rise of only 0.2 per cent, but since then the simultaneous uplift among the largest economies has boosted corporate profits.

Equity markets tumbled at the start of the month, but investors have almost uniformly agreed that the turbulence was a healthy correction to overvalued stocks rather than a more worrying reflection of any underlying economic weakness which could dent company prospects.

Most economic forecasters expect stronger global growth over the course of 2018, although the World Bank has been among the organisations to warn the medium-term economic prospects may be less rosy.

Records will continue to tumble in the current year, according to Ben Lofthouse, director of global equity income at Janus Henderson. He said: “Whilst equity markets have been volatile recently, dividend payments are reflective of corporate health and economic conditions, and we expect them to be much more stable.

“The record payout last year was almost three-quarters higher than in 2009, and there is more to come.”

