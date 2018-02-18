Lynsey Barber

The spires of the country's churches could be put to use spreading not just the word of God, but the words of anyone online.

The spires could help boost wi-fi, broadband and mobile signal in rural part of the UK, the government has said.

“Churches are central features and valued assets for local communities up and down the country," said culture secretary Matt Hancock.

"This agreement with the Church of England will mean that even a 15th century building can help make Britain fit for the future improving people’s lives by boosting connectivity in some of our hardest-to-reach areas.”

The government and Church of England have made a new agreement to get more churches helping to bring people online. More than half of parishes in England are in rural areas.

“Our parish churches are a truly national network, and to use them creatively to create new forms of connectivity enhances their value for the communities they serve,” said the Bishop of Norwich reverend Graham James.