The government has "hidden" up to £7bn of student loan write-downs from the deficit, a leading parliamentary committee of MPs said today.

The write-downs, which relate to student loans that will never be repaid, are equivalent to the entire NHS capital budget, according to a Treasury Select Committee report into how higher education is funded.

The report comes as ministers are due to undertake a major review of university funding and student financing.

Committee chair Nicky Morgan said high interest rates charged on student loans were "questionable", called for an assessment of the reintroduction of maintenance grants and urged ministers to simplify the student finance system.

“No other persuasive explanation has been provided for why student loan interest rates should exceed those prevailing in the market, the Government’s own cost of borrowing, and the rate of inflation," she said.

Student loans are written off if unpaid after 30 years. This means the financial impact of writing off student loans issued today will not be felt until 2048.

The department for education issued £13.6bn of student loans in 2016/17 and the government expects to write off between around 45 per cent of them. While this implies around £6bn of write-downs, recent selling of student debt on the open market – at a 51 per cent discount – suggests the figure will be considerably higher.

The committee also found a flaw in the government's argument the student loans system is "progressive". Because better-paid graduates are able to repay loans more quickly, their total interest bill is less than those who pay of debts over a longer period of time.

"The government must reconsider the use of high interest rates on student loans as part of its review," said Morgan.

The committee said students who do not have financial support from their parents are being "priced out of a university education" – something that is "at odds" with the government's aim to remove barriers from a university education.

And echoing calls from leading consumer groups, the way student loans are communicated to should be changed. Seeing them as loans or debts is also a deterrent from going to university, the report found.

The government should also consider how to simplify the student loan system to ensure that student finance is more understandable, and why a tuition fee rate higher than it expected is desirable.

A spokesperson for the department for education said: “Our student finance system has many strengths. We have removed upfront barriers to entry and are seeing record numbers of 18-year-olds from disadvantaged backgrounds now going to university. Furthermore, graduates do not pay back anything until they are earning over £21,000 – rising to £25,000 from April.

“We will shortly be conducting a major review of post-18 education to build on the action we’ve already taken and ensure a joined-up system that works for everyone. We welcome this report from the Treasury Select Committee, which will be considered as part of the evidence base for the review.”

