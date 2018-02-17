4.7-magnitude earthquake rocks Britain

Oliver Gill

A 4.7-magnitude earthquake has rocked parts of Wales and western England.

The seismic event took place shortly after 2.30pm today.

The epicentre was just 10km from Swansea but shocks were felt from Cornwall to Blackpool.

Over 1,000 people have contacted the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) to provide testimonies.

Map of the testimonies received so far following the #earthquake M4.7 in Wales-England Region, U.k. 40 min ago pic.twitter.com/KhWEV08XDU — EMSC (@LastQuake) February 17, 2018

One witness, just 4km from the epicentre told EMSC: "Genuinely thought next door had fallen down or the roof had caved in."

Others described a loud bang and thought something had crashed into their houses.

The earthquake also caused a break in play at Welsh football game.

43' - temporary stop in play. A recorded earthquake in the area. Incredible. — Port Talbot Town FC (@PortTalbotTown) February 17, 2018

Meanwhile, others took to social media to make slightly more sarcastic comments.

Did we just leave the EU? #Earthquake — Cam Bryan (@cammy_bee) February 17, 2018

This breaking news story is being updated as more information emerges - please refresh the page for the most recent version.

To keep on top of the biggest news stories as they happen, follow @CityAM on Twitter. You can also sign up for our newsletter alerts for updates throughout the day.