Saturday 17 February 2018 10:58am

UK house prices: First-time buyers £27,000 better off than renters – and more than £50,000 more privileged in London

 
Oliver Gill
Follow Oliver
BRITAIN-ECONOMY-HOUSING
The comparison between those renting and paying mortgages is most stark in London (Source: Getty)

Britons are pouring thousands of pounds in the pockets of landlords each year by renting their home rather than buying it.

UK first-time buyers are an average of £27,000 better off than renters over a mortgage term, Halifax said today.

And in London, the savings are even greater. Homeowners in the capital save an average of £2,191 a year by paying a mortgage rather renting – nearly £55,000 over the same mortgage term.

The national average saving of £27,000 is almost as much as the average deposit, £31,751, Halifax said.

Read more: This tool will tell you when your house price will hit £1m

How much could you be saving?

Region

Average monthly buying costs

Average monthly rental costs

% difference

£ difference

£ Annual Savings

North

£444

£529

-16%

-£85

-£1,018

North West

£518

£595

-13%

-£77

-£929

Yorkshire & the Humber

£488

£537

-9%

-£49

-£589

West Midlands

£552

£655

-16%

-£102

-£1,229

East Midlands

£542

£636

-15%

-£94

-£1,134

East Anglia

£709

£784

-10%

-£75

-£899

South East

£991

£1,083

-8%

-£92

-£1,098

Greater London

£1,363

£1,545

-12%

-£183

-£2,191

South West

£719

£862

-17%

-£144

-£1,722

Scotland

£503

£606

-17%

-£103

-£1,240

Wales

£470

£561

-16%

-£92

-£1,100

Northern Ireland

£389

£451

-14%

-£62

-£747

UK

£679

£754

-10%

-£75

-£900

Sources: Halifax, BM Solutions and ONS. Period covered is 12 months to December 2017

“Despite having to put down a sizeable deposit up front, homeowners are overall better off than renters in all parts of the UK. But those who are unable to get onto the property ladder because they can’t raise enough cash are paying more by renting," said Halifax managing director Russell Galley.

The comparatively high price of renting has not always been the case. In 2009 rental bills were cheaper than mortgage ones and in 2008, homeowners were paying an average of £3,063 a year more.

Read more: House prices to fall again in 2018 as buyers struggle to save for a deposit

It hasn't always been like this...

Year

Average monthly buying costs

Average monthly rental payment

% difference

£ difference

£ Annual Savings

2008

£871

£616

41%

£255

£3,063

2009

£577

£561

3%

£17

£199

2010

£575

£605

-5%

-£30

-£362

2011

£572

£653

-12%

-£81

-£968

2012

£588

£661

-11%

-£74

-£886

2013

£613

£692

-11%

-£79

-£942

2014

£658

£720

-9%

-£62

-£741

2015

£670

£744

-10%

-£74

-£886

2016

£707

£759

-7%

-£52

-£623

2017

£679

£754

-10%

-£75

-£900

Sources: Halifax, BM Solutions and ONS. 12 months to December 2017. Rental payments are a crude, or simple, average.

“The gap between buying and renting has widened significantly, primarily driven by a reduction in mortgage rates and a more competitive market pushing down monthly payments. Meanwhile, the cost of rent, household maintenance and average deposits have remained broadly flat," said Galley.

Read more: There are more than 750,000 UK property millionaires – are you one of them?

Related articles

This tool will tell you when your house price will hit £1m
Oliver Gill
Oliver Gill | Staff

There are more than 750,000 UK property millionaires – are you one of them?
Oliver Gill
Oliver Gill | Staff

The Beatles' Mayfair mansion is on sale with a mews house thrown in
Melissa York
Melissa York | Staff