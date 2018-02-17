Oliver Gill

Britons are pouring thousands of pounds in the pockets of landlords each year by renting their home rather than buying it.

UK first-time buyers are an average of £27,000 better off than renters over a mortgage term, Halifax said today.

And in London, the savings are even greater. Homeowners in the capital save an average of £2,191 a year by paying a mortgage rather renting – nearly £55,000 over the same mortgage term.

The national average saving of £27,000 is almost as much as the average deposit, £31,751, Halifax said.

How much could you be saving?

Region Average monthly buying costs Average monthly rental costs % difference £ difference £ Annual Savings North £444 £529 -16% -£85 -£1,018 North West £518 £595 -13% -£77 -£929 Yorkshire & the Humber £488 £537 -9% -£49 -£589 West Midlands £552 £655 -16% -£102 -£1,229 East Midlands £542 £636 -15% -£94 -£1,134 East Anglia £709 £784 -10% -£75 -£899 South East £991 £1,083 -8% -£92 -£1,098 Greater London £1,363 £1,545 -12% -£183 -£2,191 South West £719 £862 -17% -£144 -£1,722 Scotland £503 £606 -17% -£103 -£1,240 Wales £470 £561 -16% -£92 -£1,100 Northern Ireland £389 £451 -14% -£62 -£747 UK £679 £754 -10% -£75 -£900

“Despite having to put down a sizeable deposit up front, homeowners are overall better off than renters in all parts of the UK. But those who are unable to get onto the property ladder because they can’t raise enough cash are paying more by renting," said Halifax managing director Russell Galley.

The comparatively high price of renting has not always been the case. In 2009 rental bills were cheaper than mortgage ones and in 2008, homeowners were paying an average of £3,063 a year more.

It hasn't always been like this...

Year Average monthly buying costs Average monthly rental payment % difference £ difference £ Annual Savings 2008 £871 £616 41% £255 £3,063 2009 £577 £561 3% £17 £199 2010 £575 £605 -5% -£30 -£362 2011 £572 £653 -12% -£81 -£968 2012 £588 £661 -11% -£74 -£886 2013 £613 £692 -11% -£79 -£942 2014 £658 £720 -9% -£62 -£741 2015 £670 £744 -10% -£74 -£886 2016 £707 £759 -7% -£52 -£623 2017 £679 £754 -10% -£75 -£900

“The gap between buying and renting has widened significantly, primarily driven by a reduction in mortgage rates and a more competitive market pushing down monthly payments. Meanwhile, the cost of rent, household maintenance and average deposits have remained broadly flat," said Galley.

