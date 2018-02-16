UK government expected to endorse City Brexit blueprint

Catherine Neilan

The UK government is poised to adopt the City blueprint putting mutual regulation at the heart of its post-Brexit vision for financial services.

According the FT, Britain will propose that both sides recognise each other’s regulatory and supervisory regimes and would have aligned rules at the point of Brexit, with a mechanism that would monitor any divergence.

This is based on the model proposed by the International Regulatory Strategy Group (IRSG) last year, and one which has been promoted by City figures both domestically and among EU member states ever since.

Three senior figures told the publication that Cabinet ministers were backing the proposal, which is also favoured by Mark Carney, the Bank of England governor. Chancellor Philip Hammond is expected to endorse the idea in a speech as early as next week.

Mark Hoban, who co-authored the report alongside Hogan Lovell's Rachel Kent, told City A.M. there had been no "formal confirmation" that it was being adopted. But he noted that no alternatives had been put forward.

"We think this is only workable model for the high level of access the City requires, there’s no substantial alternative," he said. The IRSG model was "robust, meets the red lines of both sides and has credibility," he added.

And it would be welcomed by Leave figures, with the former chief executive of Vote Leave, Matthew Elliott, describing it as "perfectly sensible and a good way forward".

He added: "If the government goes down the Mark Hoban approach and if it’s accepted by Michel Barnier and the rest of the EU it will be win-win for both sides. It will protect the City of London and allow member states to maintain access to the city and its capital assets."