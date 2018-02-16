New Year looks bright for Sino-UK relations

Woraphanit Ruayrungruang

Today marks Chinese New Year, a time for reflection, new beginnings and to focus on our hopes for the year ahead.

For expanding British businesses, this may well mean ramping up dealings in China – a market of significant opportunity.

The Prime Minister recently visited China and highlighted that the “significant commercial opportunities” between both countries will continue to grow. Against the backdrop of Brexit and debate about the UK’s trading relationships with its neighbours, there are strong signals from both east and west to do more business. When the Prime Minister talks of a potential “golden era” of relations, the UK government and businesses must be ready to move quickly and capitalise.

Read more: Let the Year of the Dog be one of further London-China collaboration

Much of this will be driven by London, a city which has historically been a key focal point for Chinese business, offering world leading industry, access to talent, and a convenient hub for further European dealings.

For businesses entering these markets for the first time significant research is essential, understanding not only the opportunities and limitations, but also how business is conducted. New entrants must be respectful of their market, their competitors and their customers and be willing to adapt quickly.

There are certainly cultural differences that cannot be ignored. May talked of a need to “confront and tackle” any challenges and senior political dialogue will foster this. Ultimately, I believe that there is more that unites than divides us. For many UK businesses, particularly those based in the capital, increasing openness and a commitment to free trade will make an already robust Chinese market even more appealing.

In my personal experience, cultural exchange can act as a great catalyst for driving new business relationships. It is for this reason that Reignwood Group has focused on investing in UK cultural assets in recent years. Yes, we see immediate business opportunities here, but such projects form part of a longer term strategy to embed our business within UK society.

China can learn a great deal from the UK in areas such as education and scientific discovery – core skills that give the UK economy a real advantage. For example, Reignwood is now investing in the green finance sector and the UK’s R&D strength in clean technology makes it an attractive destination, with the UK government predicting that the low carbon economy could grow by 11 per cent each year between 2015 and 2030. Chinese capital can help UK SMEs, and established brands, be world-beaters, and as the Chinese middle class expands, there is a rich market for the innovative and stylish products and services that the UK is known for.

Global uncertainty is also driving the economic actions of both countries. Brexit will continue to dominate the UK’s economic story and establishing new trade links beyond the EU will strengthen investor confidence. The Chinese government’s Belt and Road initiative is close to the heart of Reignwood – our chairman is a founder of the Belt & Road General Chamber of Commerce. It is something I fully endorse and is the most comprehensive sign yet of China taking on a leadership position in global trade. It will physically bring east and west closer together, and show that we are moving beyond soundbites. Indeed, trade between China and countries along the route now constitute a quarter of China’s total trade value, exceeding $1 trillion.

China will play a significant role in the economic development of the world this century. By deepening ties now, Britain can ensure that Chinese growth works in the interests of British business.

Read more: Britain has a free trade deal with China, leaving Europe won’t improve it