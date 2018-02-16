Oliver Gill

Wall Street nudged up as trading opened today, putting stock markets on course for the best week of gains for five years.

Equity markets are targeting a sixth straight day of gains.

The S&P 500 rose 0.1 per cent, boosted by real estate stocks. The index is 4.4 per cent higher between Monday and today, eyeing the biggest five-day gain since January 2013.

The Dow Jones rose by 55 points after initially nudging down and the Nasdaq was up 0.1 per cent.

US stocks are close to recouping losses suffered last week – a market sell-off saw shares fall 10 per cent from January all-time highs.

Oil prices hit a one-week high, Brent Crude futures were up five cents to $64.38 – they have risen three per cent during the week having shed eight per cent last week.

Read more: FTSE 100 and Wall Street bounce back after week of turmoil

Homes

Figures released before the bell indicated US homebuilding rose to more than a one-year high in January, according to figures released this afternoon.

Housing starts jumped 9.7 percent to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.326 million units, the Commerce Department said. That was the highest level since October 2016 and followed an upwardly revised sales pace of 1.209 million units.

Meanwhile, building permits surged 7.4 per cent to a rate of 1.396m units in January, the highest level since June 2007.

Read more: Wall Street closes in correction territory as stocks tumble