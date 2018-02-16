Catherine Neilan

The FCA has handed over to MPs its full report into RBS' restructuring unit GRG, after it said it had proved "impossible" to secure the consents for its own publication.

The financial watchdog had been given until today to either publish the full report or give a copy to the Treasury Select Committee, after it was given an ultimatum by chair Nicky Morgan. Earlier this week, she warned the body it would be held in contempt of parliament if it failed to do so.

She also blasted the organisation for having "lost control" of the process after it was widely leaked with copies circulating among both journalists and victims.

In a letter to Morgan, FCA boss Andrew Bailey said he was handing over the report to the committee, noting the leak was "regrettable", but insisting he would be breaking the law if the FCA published it.

"I do want to make clear that it is not our intention to frustrate or impede the work of the committee, quite the reverse in fact," wrote Bailey. "With that in mind we are providing the report as required."

The committee’s next meeting is on 20 February, where members will decide whether, and if so, when, to publish the report.

However it is highly likely to go ahead with publication, given the large number of people who have now read the 361-page document.

Morgan today said: “The committee will meet when Parliament returns on 20 February. At that meeting, I will be asking members to agree to publish the final, unredacted report under parliamentary privilege as soon as possible.”