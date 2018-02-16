Charity Commission calls for information on Presidents Club event

Catherine Neilan

Individuals with "relevant information" about the men-only fundraiser held by the Presidents Club last month are being urged to contact the Charity Commission as it looks to probe the matter further.

Last week the long-standing annual bash was forced to close after an expose revealed lurid details of sexual harassment against female hostesses by the male attendees, many of whom have positions of power within the business and politics worlds.

MPs lined up to the condemn the "slimeball" event, which resulted in a director on the board of the Department for Education losing his job, although families minister Nadhim Zahawi clung on.

Now the Charity Commission wants to talk to anyone with information on that event "to help the Commission determine whether trustees of the charity have complied with their legal duties and responsibilities".

The police have already stressed that any allegations of criminal behaviour should be reported to them.

Tracy Howarth, head of regulatory compliance at the Charity Commission, said: "It is important that anyone who attended or worked at the event knows they can come forward and raise concerns with us. We can’t provide any legal remedy or compensation to individuals.

"But what we can and must do, is to assess whether the trustees of the charity complied with important legal duties and responsibilities in managing their charity. We want to ensure we have all the information possible to make a balanced and reasoned assessment of the facts."

Potential witnesses are being urged to email rauemailteam@charitycommission.gsi.gov.uk.

"The opening of the case is not in itself a finding of wrongdoing," the commission added.