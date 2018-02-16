Three quarters of this mansion tax comes from two London boroughs

Emma Haslett

Three-quarters of a so-called mansion tax introduced by the government in 2013 comes from two London boroughs, according to new research.

Some 77 per cent of the £175m collected through the Annual Tax on Enveloped Dwellings last year came from properties in Westminster and Kensington and Chelsea, according to the research by UHY Hacker Young.

The tax has been dubbed a mansion tax because it targets homes worth between £500,000 and £1m which are held in corporate envelopes, a tactic frequently used by wealthy foreign investors.

However, receipts from the tax fell two per cent in 2016-17, the research suggested.

Local Authority Receipts Percentage of UK Receipts Westminster £82m 50% Kensington & Chelsea £44m 27% Camden £5m 3% Elmbridge £4m 2% Barnet £2m 1% Hammersmith & Fulham £2m 1% Windsor & Maidenhead £2m 1% Wandsworth £2m 1% Runnymede £2m 1% Richmond upon Thames £1m 1% Rest of UK £19m 12%

However, it also warned that inheritance tax was extended to UK properties held via corporate structures from April last year.

“While [the tax] has had some impact in changing behaviour, it has also become a useful little revenue raiser for HM Revenue and Customs – it is self-assessed, operates with the minimum of admin and is paid primarily by offshore entities,” said Mark Giddens, tax partner at UHY Hacker Young.

“Subsequent tax changes have made corporate structuring less attractive but, given that 'de-enveloping' often has a tax cost, they are unlikely to have a dramatic effect on the number of properties caught by [the tax].”

“More significant are likely to be moves for greater transparency in terms of property ownership and any further wobbles in the London property market.”

