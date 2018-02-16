Melissa York

Forget Penny Lane and suburban skies, Mayfair was the hang out of choice for the Fab Four during the height of their fame. Charles Street, in particular, as this house was owned by the Beatles’ music company, Apple Corps, in the late 60s.

Charles Street, Mayfair, £9m

The historic, four bedroom Grade II listed house is a treasure trove of memories for fans of John, Paul, George and Ringo.

“The Beatles are one of the most loved bands in the world, so I think anyone who has any connection at all to them is going to love it,” says David Lee from Pastor Real Estate. “In general, properties in Mayfair often have some historic connection.

The band spent time writing in the house during their psychedelic period, and John Lennon even wrote lyrics from Sergeant Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club band on the kitchen tiles. They were later removed and sold for an eye-watering amount at Sotheby’s auction house.

The group were even snapped together in a bathtub in the mews house next door, which is also included in the sale. With its own entrance, the one bedroom self-contained property can either be knocked through to create one large house, rented out or used as living quarters for a family member or staff.

After the band, it was bought by Norman St John-Stevas, the leader of the House of Commons under Margaret Thatcher’s government. For the last 20 years, it’s been a family home, albeit with a patio courtyard and a roof terrace to add to its value.

